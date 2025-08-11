Gann Dynamic square MT4

The Naveen Dynamic Square MT4 Lite. is one of the best known technical analysis tools inspired by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry.



The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5 is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This method tends to be more accurate when applied along the major axes of the square. To generate the Naveen Dynamic Square, the numbers are either incremented or decremented from the central value. This mathematical system is a valuable resource in predicting future price movements.

100% Auto Scaled no need to know chart scale and screen size ...etc. World's First auto scale dynamic square for charts geometric environment.

Note :- Their is no internal cross overs or diagonal angles only square and one inside square.

MT5 VERSION -https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146749/

Core Construction Elements

Time-Price Relationship: After that, it is necessary to divide the obtained value by the time spent by the market on moving from the top to the top or, respectively, from the bottom to the bottom The dynamic aspect comes from how the box adjusts to different time periods and price movements.

Grid Structure: To establish a time/price grid, divide the square into eighths or sixteenths, both from top to bottom and from left to right. This creates a geometric framework for analysis.

Key Features of Dynamic Gann Boxes

Geometric Analysis: Gann analysis is based on geometric and mathematical rules. The angles and lines drawn with Gann Boxes are exact and constant which provides traders with an organized and methodical approach to understand the prevailing trend of the market.

Multiple Applications: By aligning the box from a significant pivot point, traders can predict potential price movements and identify key levels of support and resistance Gann Boxand can help forecast future market cycles by analyzing the symmetry of past price movements and projecting Gann Box them forward.

Dynamic Functionality

Automatic Detection: Automatic Square Detection - Identifies completed squares where price movement equals time movement Future Projections - Shows forming squares with projected completion points.

Flexible Configuration: The exact price and time levels can be set by users in accordance to their strategy. The Gann Box can be applied across various markets to forecast key price and time levels and can be used with or without angles

Trading Applications

Dynamic Gann boxes serve multiple purposes:

Support/Resistance identification through geometric price levels

through geometric price levels Cycle prediction using time-price symmetry

using time-price symmetry Trend analysis by measuring price movements against time

by measuring price movements against time Market timing through geometric relationships







