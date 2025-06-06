Info Feed Multitimeframe
- Utilitaires
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 5.65
- Mise à jour: 6 juin 2025
📛 Indicator Name:
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF)
📝 Indicator Description:
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions.
Key features include:
-
Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price
-
Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity
-
Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation
-
Signal direction detection (📈 BUY / 📉 SELL)
-
Price action pattern recognition (e.g., Bullish Engulfing, Pin Bar)
-
Volatility classification based on candle range
-
ATR(14) value for volatility analysis
-
Historical tracking of Min/Max Open and Close prices
-
Smart timeframe labeling, even when set to PERIOD_CURRENT
-
Alerts and notifications including the originating timeframe for signals
Ideal for scalpers, intraday traders, and technical analysts who want fast, structured, and context-aware market data at a glance.
📛 Nama Indikator:
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF)
📝 Deskripsi Indikator:
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) adalah indikator cerdas berbasis MQL5 yang menampilkan panel informasi real-time di chart, mencakup:
-
Harga Open, High, Low, Close, dan harga Tick terkini
-
Tick Rate (jumlah tick per detik)
-
Entry Price otomatis saat candle baru terbentuk
-
Deteksi arah sinyal (📈 BUY / 📉 SELL) dan pola price action (Bullish Engulfing, Pin Bar)
-
Indikator volatilitas berdasarkan range candle
-
Nilai ATR(14) untuk analisis volatilitas lanjutan
-
Tracking Min/Max harga Open dan Close
-
Otomatis menyesuaikan dan menampilkan timeframe aktif, bahkan jika diset ke PERIOD_CURRENT
-
Mengirim notifikasi dan alert dengan keterangan timeframe asal sinyal
Indikator ini sangat cocok untuk scalper, day trader, dan analis teknikal yang membutuhkan informasi pasar yang cepat, lengkap, dan kontekstual di satu tempat.