MT5 To Tradovate

MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready)

Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms like Apex, etc.

What it does

Live mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders.

Symbol routing: Map your chart (e.g., US100/USTEC) to the right futures contract (MNQ/NQ/MES/ES/…); roll-aware (quarterly/monthly).

Position cap: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirrored at once.

Selective mirroring: Filter by Magic Number and Order Comment substring (AND logic).

Sticky mapping: Each MT5 position keeps its chosen futures symbol through its whole lifecycle.

On-chart control center: Status, account, balance, mirror qty, max replicated positions, and Tradovate open positions—right on the chart.

Token handling: Automatic auth/refresh with disk caching;

Low noise logging: Debug can be silenced; important events still logged (auth errors, rejects, disconnects).

Who it’s for

Traders who want to duplicate their proven MT5 EA executions on futures in Tradovate.

Prop-firm participants (e.g., Apex ) who need compliant order flow on micro/mini contracts.

Discretionary traders who scalp on MT5 but clear through Tradovate.

Supported futures roots

NQ / MNQ, ES / MES, YM / MYM, GC / MGC, plus FDXM and FDXS (DAX).

(Contract month selection and roll logic handled automatically.)

Safety & control

Simulation switch: Dry-run without sending orders.

Max concurrent replicas: Prevents over-exposure.

Persistence (optional): Save managed positions & mappings across restarts.

Requirements

MT5 terminal with WebRequest permission for https://tv-demo.tradovateapi.com (or your target).

Tradovate account (from you favorite propfirm)

Attach EA to the symbols you trade; filters will determine which trades are mirrored.

Manual & Settings : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764755

Early-Release Notice

This is an early release (active development). Core mirroring is stable, but features and UX are evolving based on user feedback. Expect frequent updates.

Early-Access Pricing

Introductory price is temporary and will increase after every 10 sales. Buying now locks in all future updates for this product line.

Important notes

Designed for market orders .

Your MT5 EA’s risk/money management still applies; this bridge only mirrors.

Support & roadmap

You’ll get prompt support, quick bug fixes, and upcoming features (more roots, OCO/targets, better PnL display). Send logs/screenshots for fastest help.