Moving Average sentiment
- Indicateurs
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.0
Moving Average Sentiment
"Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision"
Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time.
It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones, creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts.
This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of the market, highlights transitions between optimism and pessimism, and visually marks sentiment reversals with clarity and precision.
Features
Smart Sentiment Line (MA-based)
– Smoothly adapts to price movement, with intuitive color shifts between bullish, bearish, and neutral states.
ATR Adaptive Range
– Automatically scales the sensitivity of sentiment based on current volatility using an ATR multiplier.
Double Smoothing Filter (optional)
– Reduces noise and stabilizes transitions in high-volatility conditions.
Sentiment Reversal Highlight Zones
– Visually mark areas on the chart where sentiment flips direction — powerful for detecting early momentum shifts.
Dynamic Status Labels
– Displays real-time text such as “Sentiment Bullish” or “Sentiment Bearish” on your chart, ensuring immediate interpretation.
Stable Real-Time Calculation
– Fully corrected current price processing for accurate data alignment with the latest tick.
Optimized for Performance
– Lightweight calculation loop with adaptive update logic minimizes CPU usage even on fast charts (M1/M5).
Ideal For
-
Traders seeking a visual, adaptive sentiment gauge.
-
Scalpers and swing traders who value volatility awareness.
-
System developers integrating dynamic MA-based bias detection.
Version 1.0
-
Enhanced current price alignment (no lag or mis-sync).
-
Added sentiment reversal highlight zones.
-
Added dynamic sentiment label system.
-
Improved ATR and smoothing balance.
-
Significantly reduced recalculation overhead.
“It’s not just a Moving Average — it’s a Sentiment Engine.”