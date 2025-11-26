Ultimate Extractor
- Utilitaires
- Clifton Creath
- Version: 1.7
- Mise à jour: 26 novembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Extract. Transform. Analyze. Your Trading Data.
Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking.
What It Does
Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors, generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations, and tracks live performance metrics in real-time.
Key Features
- Multi-EA Analytics - Track performance of unlimited Expert Advisors simultaneously
- Real-Time Monitoring - Live tracking of open positions, floating P/L, and current drawdown
- Historical Equity Drawdown - Reconstructs true equity curve including unrealized P/L from price history
- Interactive Reports - Beautiful HTML dashboards with sortable data, sparkline charts, and heatmaps
- Auto-Refresh - Reports update automatically at your specified interval
- Per-EA Breakdowns - Individual analysis for each EA including streaks, win rates, and profit curves
- Time-of-Day Analysis - Heatmap showing which hours are most profitable for each EA
- Monthly Calendar - Visual calendar showing daily P/L across months
- Withdrawal Calculator - Calculates take-home profits after tax and withdrawal percentages
Perfect For
✓ Professional forex traders running multiple EAs
✓ Prop firm traders tracking performance metrics
✓ EA developers analyzing strategy effectiveness
✓ Anyone serious about understanding their trading performance and receipt processing
✓ Automated report generation
✓ Data entry elimination
Why Traders Choose Ultimate Extractor
Complete Visibility - See every metric that matters across all your EAs in one place
Zero Performance Impact - Runs alongside your EAs without affecting execution
Historical Accuracy - Reconstructs true equity drawdown from actual price history
Professional Reports - Share performance reports with investors or prop firms
Ready to gain complete insight into your trading?