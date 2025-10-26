Consolidation Detection
- Indicateurs
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 26 octobre 2025
Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer
The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time.
Core Functionality:
-
🟦 Dynamic Consolidation Detection
Identifies tight price ranges and marks them as consolidation zones using a configurable lookback period and minimum bar length.
-
Adaptive ATR Engine
Automatically adjusts the consolidation threshold based on market volatility using ATR. Ensures that zones adapt to changing market conditions rather than fixed pip ranges.
-
Breakout Confirmation System
Detects price breaks above or below consolidation areas using a customizable breakout threshold and confirmation bar logic.
-
Visual Zone Rendering
Displays shaded areas and boundary lines to clearly highlight active consolidation regions. Colors and opacity are fully customizable for better chart visibility.
-
Smart Alert System
Get notified of confirmed breakouts or new consolidation formations through on-screen alerts or push notifications with configurable delay intervals.
Use Cases:
-
Identify sideways markets and prepare for breakout entries.
-
Detect accumulation or distribution phases before major moves.
-
Visualize market compression for scalping or swing setups.
Ideal For:
Traders who want a clear, adaptive, and visually optimized method to spot consolidation zones and breakout opportunities across any symbol or timeframe.