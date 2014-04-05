Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading

📲 Push Notif for Mobile Trading

Description

Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.

The indicator leverages the Jurik Moving Average (JMA)—a smooth, low-lag moving average—to detect trend changes or significant market signals. Upon meeting the defined conditions, it triggers a notification via MT5's built-in push notification system to the user's registered MetaQuotes ID.

🔧 Features

Detects trend changes based on the Jurik Moving Average (JMA) .

Sends instant mobile notifications using MT5's SendNotification() function.

Configurable message content including symbol, timeframe, and price.

Customizable indicator parameters for flexible strategy implementation.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description SmoothLen The smoothing length for the JMA. Larger values create smoother signals. Phase Phase adjustment of the JMA. Ranges between -100 to +100. Positive = lag, Negative = leading. Power Power/exponent of the JMA filter. Impacts the curve’s responsiveness. JmaPrice Price type used in JMA calculation (e.g., Close, Open, Typical). NotifCondition Type of signal to trigger a notification: crossover, direction change, or custom logic. CustomMessage Optional user-defined message prefix for notifications.

🧪 How It Works

Calculates JMA on the selected price input. Checks signal condition (e.g., upward or downward cross). Sends notification via SendNotification() if a signal is detected and not duplicated. Notification includes: Symbol and timeframe

JMA value

Direction (e.g., "UP" or "DOWN")

Example message:

🚀 Implementation Steps

Attach the indicator to any chart (e.g., EURUSD, M15). Configure Parameters: Choose a SmoothLen that matches the timeframe and strategy (e.g., 21 for M15).

Set Phase and Power for desired responsiveness.

Select the JmaPrice type (e.g., PRICE_CLOSE ).

Set NotifCondition (e.g., trend direction change). Enable Push Notifications in MT5: Go to Tools > Options > Notifications .

Enable "Allow Push Notifications".

Enter your MetaQuotes ID (from MetaTrader mobile app). Allow alerts from the indicator (from chart or settings).

🛠 Dynamic Parameter Adjustment

To make settings dynamic based on your trading needs:

Scalping (M1–M5): SmoothLen : 5–10 Phase : -30 to -50 Power : 2.0+

Intraday (M15–H1): SmoothLen : 14–21 Phase : -50 Power : 1.5

Swing/Long-term (H4–D1): SmoothLen : 50–100 Phase : 0 to +30 Power : 1.0



Adjust CustomMessage to include the strategy or timeframe for better alert management.

📌 Best Practices

Combine with price action or other indicators for confirmation.

Combine with Signal Trend Bullish, Bearish and Consolidation

Use different settings on multiple charts to monitor various strategies.

Monitor the Experts tab for errors or missed notifications.



