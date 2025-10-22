Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX™ Smart Premium–Discount Equilibrium Zone MTF Visual System

1. Core Concept

Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX™ is built on the Premium–Discount–Equilibrium (PDE) Theory —

the concept that price constantly moves between Premium (expensive) and Discount (cheap) zones,

while the Equilibrium Zone represents fair value where buyers and sellers balance out.

This indicator visually highlights these zones across multiple timeframes, allowing traders to instantly:

Identify price location within the market structure.

Judge whether price is overvalued (Premium) or undervalued (Discount).

Spot potential reversal or continuation moments based on equilibrium balance.





2. Structure & Core Function Each timeframe displays three main dynamic zones based on recent High–Low data (LookbackBars): Zone Calculation

Interpretation

Premium Zone

> 0.95×High + 0.05×Low

Overbought area — potential SELL zone

Equilibrium Zone

Between mid-ratios (≈52.5%)

Neutral balance — wait & observe

Discount Zone

< 0.95×Low + 0.05×High

Oversold area — potential BUY zone

Zones are semi-transparent for clear chart visibility without hiding candles.



3. Multi-Timeframe Visualization Zones are semi-transparent for clear chart visibility without hiding candles. When AutoDetectAllTF = true, the system automatically detects historical High–Low from multiple timeframes

(M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) and draws all PDE zones in one unified chart. Each timeframe uses its own distinctive color:

🟠 M5 | 🟡 M15 | 🔵 H1 | 💜 H4 | ⚫ D1 Example:

If price is in Discount Zone on H1 but Premium Zone on M5,

it may signal a short-term retrace before continuation upward. 4. Chart Interpretation



Price Location

Market Interpretation

Bias

🔴 Premium Zone

Overbought, exhaustion likely

SELL bias

⚪ Equilibrium Zone

Market balance, indecision

Neutral / Range

🟢 Discount Zone

Oversold, undervalued

BUY bias

✅ Pro Tips: Cross-check between higher and lower timeframes (e.g., H1 vs H4).

Strong setups occur when H1 = Discount aligns with H4 = Equilibrium.

Watch RitzLineEQ3 for real-time positioning.

5. Visual Design Soft transparency ensures candles remain visible.

Equilibrium zones use lighter alpha for balance emphasis.

Auto-redraw triggers on timeframe change or every 10 bars.

Optimized for both dark and light chart themes.

6. Performance & Stability Refreshes only when needed (not every tick).

OnTimer() runs lightweight updates for Bid line only.

Fully optimized for all symbols and timeframes.

Automatically cleans objects on deinitialization.

Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX™ is not a signal generator — it’s a visual intelligence system.

It helps traders recognize fair value areas, avoid emotional entries,

and read market structure rhythm with clarity, precision, and style.

| Trade with balance. Understand the flow. Matrix the equilibrium.













