Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification

📲 Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation

📘 Overview

Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA™ that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways). It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert traders in real time.

This tool is especially useful for traders who want to monitor breakout or ranging conditions remotely and make fast trading decisions.

⚙️ Technical Description

🧠 Detection Logic

The indicator calculates StdDev and ATR over a defined period.

If volatility (StdDev) is greater than directional range (ATR), it assumes the market is trending . If price is above the average → Bullish trend If below → Bearish trend

If volatility is lower than ATR, the market is assumed to be in consolidation.

🖥️ Visual Output

Color Histogram in a separate indicator window: 🔵 Blue bar → Bullish Trend 🔴 Red bar → Bearish Trend ⚫ Gray bar → Consolidation

Line Plot: Shows the trend/consolidation detection value over time.

🔔 Notification System

The indicator uses MT5’s built-in SendNotification() function to send mobile alerts via MetaQuotes ID.

Sample Notification Message:

🔔 (M15) EURUSD Trend🔵Bullish 📈 🦂ᴿᶦᵗᶻᴱᴬⁿᵉʰᵃ

Trigger Logic:

Notification is sent only when the market condition changes .

You can configure a delay interval to prevent notification flooding.

🧩 Input Parameters

Parameter Description inpPeriod Period used for StdDev and ATR calculation (e.g. 18). inpDevMultiplier Multiplier for StdDev in comparison. Higher = more sensitive to volatility. inpAtrMultiplier Multiplier for ATR. Lower = easier to trigger trend detection. EnableConditionPush Enable/disable mobile notifications. ConditionPushDelaySec Minimum seconds between condition change and push alert.

🚀 How to Use

🛠 Setup Steps

Attach the Indicator to any chart. Set your desired timeframe (e.g. M15, H1, D1). Adjust parameters based on your strategy (see recommendations below). Enable push notifications in MT5 terminal: Go to Tools > Options > Notifications

Check "Enable Push Notifications"

Enter your MetaQuotes ID from your mobile app. Watch the alert messages in your MT5 mobile app.

📊 Dynamic Settings by Trading Style

To dynamically adjust for market conditions and strategy:

Strategy Type inpPeriod inpDevMultiplier inpAtrMultiplier Scalping (M1–M5) 10–14 0.8–1.0 0.5 Intraday (M15–H1) 18–22 1.0–1.2 0.5–0.8 Swing Trading (H4–D1) 20–30 1.2–1.5 0.8–1.0

Tip: A higher StdDev multiplier tightens trend detection (avoids false signals), while a lower ATR multiplier makes it more sensitive to breakouts.

✅ Best Use Cases

Detect breakout from consolidation zones.

Identify early trend formation.

Combine with support/resistance zones for high-probability entries.

Use as a mobile alert system to monitor multiple pairs/timeframes without watching charts.








