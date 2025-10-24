RITZ QQE – Qualitative Quantitative Estimation

Advanced RSI–ATR Hybrid Momentum Analyzer



RITZ QQE is an enhanced version of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator, designed for modern traders who demand precision and adaptability.

It fuses RSI momentum with ATR-based volatility filtering, creating a responsive yet stable signal engine for both scalping and swing trading.

This system interprets market momentum through smoothed RSI dynamics, detects high-probability crossovers, and filters out noise using volatility-adjusted thresholds.

Its lightweight architecture ensures real-time performance and clear multi-timeframe visual feedback.

Core Features

Dual-Engine Signal Filter – Combines RSI and ATR to suppress false signals.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence – Aligns lower and higher timeframe signals for confirmation.

Visual Precision – Dynamic crossover arrows and vertical markers for instant clarity.

Smart Alerts – Supports native, email, and push notifications for live trade monitoring.

Optimized Performance – Efficient calculation for real-time chart updates.

Trading Logic

Buy Signal: RSI line crosses above the smoothed ATR trail → bullish momentum shift.

Sell Signal: RSI line crosses below the smoothed ATR trail → bearish reversal signal.

Overbought/Oversold levels at 70 / 30, with 50 as the equilibrium bias.

Strategic Use

Scalping: Fast setups on M5–M15 with quick crossover alerts.

Swing Trading: Filtered signals on H1–D1 with trend alignment.

Confluence Trading: Combine lower and higher timeframe confirmations for precision entries.

Visual Design

RSI MA Line — Momentum core (blue).

ATR Smoothed Line — Volatility trail (yellow, dotted).

Arrows — Real-time crossover alerts (green/red).

Vertical Markers — Contextual signal visualization.

Why Traders Choose RITZ QQE

Institutional-grade signal logic in a lightweight form.

Multi-level alerting for instant action.

Seamless adaptability across all symbols and timeframes.

Designed for clarity, speed, and professional execution.

RITZ QQE bridges classical RSI analytics with modern ATR-based intelligence.

It delivers clean, high-probability signals and robust visualization—empowering traders to detect momentum shifts, manage timing, and confirm structure across multiple timeframes.

“Precision in Motion — Where RSI Meets Volatility Intelligence.”



