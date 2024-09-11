Trade Panel R3

Simple and easy-to-use trading panel.

Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel.

This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points).

It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate.

Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss.

With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to avoid possible loss above the limit.

Before starting the EA, confirm that MT5 has Allow Algo Trading.

Attention, see the parameters at the start of the EA such as:

1) Allow algo trading

2) Margin usage limit

3) Stop loss limit per trade


