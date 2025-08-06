ScalpReactor X

ScalpReactor X

A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders

The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader, this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface.

Key Strengths:

  • Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum.

  • Color-coded Candles — Quickly assess aggressive price behavior with bullish/bearish pressure.

  • Breakout & Consolidation Zones — Detect market traps before they happen, with visual consolidation blocks and breakout alerts.

  • Dynamic Trend Detection — ADX and EMA filters ensure you only follow strong and valid trends.

  • Support & Resistance Zones (SnR/SnD) — Automatically mapped zones based on fractal logic and price structure — complete with customizable color codes.

  • Built-in Server Time & Candle Timer — Stay synced with market time and candle closure without needing extra indicators.

Strategic Edge:

This indicator is not a repainting gimmick. It’s a rule-based system that encourages trading discipline by only signaling entries when multiple confirmations align — filtering out noise and emotional trades.

Use it for:

  • Trend continuation entries

  • Breakout plays with real-time alerts

  • Zone re-tests and reaction trades

  • Avoiding overbought/oversold traps

No matter your style, The Ritz Scalping Habbit enhances clarity and builds trader confidence through precision, structure, and discipline.

“Let the market tell you when to act — not your emotions.”


THE RITZ SCALPING HABBIT / ScalpReactor X

Indikator Taktis untuk Trader yang Disiplin

The Ritz Scalping Habbit adalah indikator MT5 canggih yang dirancang untuk membantu trader mengeksekusi trading dengan disiplin dan akurasi tinggi. Baik Anda seorang scalper harian maupun swing trader, indikator ini menggabungkan analisis multi-strategi dalam satu tampilan yang intuitif dan efektif.

Keunggulan Utama:

  • Panah Beli & Jual Pintar — Berdasarkan sinyal gabungan dari RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, dan pergerakan harga.

  • Warna Candle Dinamis — Menunjukkan tekanan beli/jual agresif secara visual.

  • Deteksi Konsolidasi & Breakout — Tangkap potensi breakout lebih awal dengan zona visual dan alert otomatis.

  • Filter Tren Cerdas — Menggunakan ADX & EMA untuk menyaring hanya tren yang kuat dan valid.

  • Zona Support & Resistance Otomatis (SnR/SnD) — Dihitung secara presisi berdasarkan struktur harga dan fraktal, lengkap dengan warna yang mudah dibaca.

  • Waktu Server & Timer Candle — Terintegrasi langsung di chart, tanpa perlu indikator tambahan.

Strategi yang Terarah:

Indikator ini bukan repaint atau sinyal acak. Ia bekerja berdasarkan aturan yang jelas, hanya memberi sinyal ketika ada konfirmasi berlapis — menyaring noise pasar dan menghindari keputusan emosional.

Cocok digunakan untuk:

  • Entry kelanjutan tren

  • Breakout dengan alert real-time

  • Reaksi harga pada zona SnR/SnD

  • Menghindari jebakan overbought/oversold

Apapun gaya Anda, The Ritz Scalping Habbit membantu Anda trading dengan lebih terarah, penuh struktur, dan percaya diri.

“Biarkan pasar yang memberi sinyal, bukan emosimu.”

Filtrer:
henry.tradingfx
246
henry.tradingfx 2025.10.03 21:35 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Syamsurizal Dimjati
6936
Réponse du développeur Syamsurizal Dimjati 2025.10.05 01:02
Hi Henry,
Thank you for your suggestions and input, I use Indonesian especially because I want the community in my country (most of whom are beginners) to have no difficulty in explaining the use (except for those who are already professionals) gradually for some indicator IDEs will be improved by using a common international language, comments, reviews and input from you increase my enthusiasm to make better ideas.
Répondre à l'avis