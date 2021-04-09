Manual Trading Helper

🧠 General Overview

RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings.

🌐 Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices

When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on the VPS:

  • You can open or close trades manually from your mobile MT5 app,

  • The EA will automatically handle SL, TP, trailing stop, and break-even,

  • No need to keep your PC on — all automation runs on the cloud.

📱 Perfect for traders who are always on the move but want professional-level risk management without being tied to a desktop.

🎯 Core Features

  1. Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit Assignment

    • Automatically sets SL/TP on manual trades that lack them.

    • Uses customizable pip-based settings for precise control.

  2. Smart Trailing Stop

    • Activates trailing stop only after a trade reaches the defined profit threshold ( TrailingStartProfit ).

    • Adjusts stop loss incrementally ( TrailingStep ), keeping a fixed trailing distance ( TrailingStop ).

  3. Optional Break-Even Feature

    • Locks in profit by moving SL to the entry price once the trade reaches BreakEvenProfitPoints .

  4. Auto Trade Commenting

    • Assigns consistent trade comments (e.g., Ritz_HelpManual_BUY ) for easy tracking and filtering.

  5. Duplicate Modification Protection

    • Avoids unnecessary SL/TP modifications when no actual change is detected.

  6. Spread & StopLevel Validation

    • Only modifies trades if the current spread is within the acceptable limit ( MaxAllowedSpread ).

    • Complies with the broker’s minimum stop level ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ).

  7. Rate Limiting

    • Limits the number of modifications sent to the server per minute ( MaxRequestsPerMinute ) to avoid overload or temporary server bans.

⚙️ Key Input Parameters

Parameter Description
StopLossPoints Stop Loss (in points)
TakeProfitPoints Take Profit (in points)
EnableTrailingStop Enables the trailing stop logic
TrailingStartProfit Profit threshold to activate trailing
TrailingStop Distance from price to set trailing SL
TrailingStep Minimum movement for trailing adjustment
EnableBreakEven Enables break-even SL adjustment
BreakEvenProfitPoints Points needed to move SL to breakeven
MaxAllowedSpread Max allowed spread to apply modifications
ModificationInterval Minimum delay between modifications
MaxRequestsPerMinute Rate limit for server requests


📌 Usage Instructions

  • Attach the EA to a XAUUSD (Gold) chart on M1 to M5 timeframe.

  • Use it on RAW/ECN/Zero spread accounts for best performance.

  • The EA will automatically manage manually opened positions or trades with magic = 0 .

  • No user interaction is needed after applying the EA.

Advantages

  • Non-intrusive: does not open trades, only manages them.

  • Ideal for manual traders and scalpers needing lightweight automation.

  • Prevents server overload through smart request management.

  • Includes auto-commenting and detailed logging in the journal.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Ensure that AutoTrading is enabled in the terminal.

  • Adjust SL/TP and trailing parameters according to market volatility.

  • Avoid using tight trailing stops during high-impact news events.

  • Best used with one position per symbol (non-hedging mode recommended).


