Why I Built DAX EA — A Personal Note to Fellow Index Traders

Hey traders,

After months of research, live testing, and digging into the market's inner mechanics, I finally found a new angle. Not a typical scalping method — this one’s different. I discovered a powerful connection between certain market directions and specific calendar dates. These dates aren't random; they align with the expiry cycles of futures contracts and their influence on the spot market.

This timing-based confirmation has been a game-changer — and it’s what sets DAX EA apart.

Of course, I can’t reveal all the details (some things are best kept as trade secrets), but the results speak for themselves. DAX EA was born out of necessity, built with care, and designed to work with today’s index market — not against it.

If you’ve been struggling with your old bots, maybe it’s time to try something new.

Let’s get back in sync with the market.





Why Most EAs Fail in the Long Run?

Simple — they rely on static parameters. Fixed stop losses, take profits, and outdated settings might work for a while, but as the value of the index changes, those static rules fall apart.

DAX EA is different.

All key parameters are dynamic, automatically adjusting based on market conditions and index value. This built-in adaptability helps the EA stay effective over time — no constant updates needed.





Key Advantages

Compatible with most brokers, no special conditions required Optimized risk-to-reward structure for sustainable trading Fully integrated setup, no external files or adjustments needed Simple configuration suitable for both beginners and experienced traders Designed to meet prop firm requirements and challenge conditions Avoids outdated retail concepts, built on advanced market behavior analysis Includes multiple independent strategies focused on institutional movements, not basic support and resistance zones





Highlights:

Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe to the symbol chart of the DAX pairs (DAX, DE30, GER30, DE40, GER40, DAX40, Germany30, Germany40, etc.)

No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management

Minimum Account Balance: 50 $ ( The EA includes 23 separate strategies, each with a maximum stop loss of around $3 per 0.1 lot. For small deposits, it’s recommended to run only one group of strategies at a time — similar to how I manage different live signals.)

FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors

The EA is suitable for both personal accounts and those managed by Prop Firms or Funded Accounts.

The EA includes 23 independent strategies, each with unique comments and magic numbers for easy identification and backtesting—either in groups or separately.Default risk: 0.01 lot per $25 (~1-1.5% risk per strategy).To limit exposure, a maximum of 10 strategies can be triggered simultaneously (adjustable in settings). For prop firms: You can lower risk by increasing the lot calculation (e.g., 0.01 per $50, $75, or $100) or reducing the max active strategies (e.g., from 10 to 5).

To reduce correlation with other users on the same prop firms, the 23 separate strategies allow you to mix and rotate setups — making your account more unique and harder to track. If you're using it on personal investment accounts, this doesn't matter.



Backtesting Highlight: Why OHLC Backtest Fails on DAX? DAX (and most indices) are highly volatile with many price jumps. OHLC only uses 4 price points per candle: Open, High, Low, Close. Many scalping strategies (especially with tight SL/TP) get distorted because price movement within the candle isn't simulated precisely. Real Tick backtest reflects real price ticks, spreads, slippage—so it's more reliable but slow.





About Us: As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!



