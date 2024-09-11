Imbalance Pro

5
L'indicateur mesure le déséquilibre entre les haussiers et les baissiers sur une période donnée et affiche une ligne droite entre les deux points.

Si les haussiers ont plus de volume que les baissiers, la ligne devient verte. 
Si les baissiers ont plus de volume, elle est rouge.
La ligne indique également le pourcentage de différence de volume.


L'indicateur affiche les mêmes données dans une fenêtre séparée. Vous pouvez également voir le volume divisé.

L'indicateur a deux modes.

À cet effet, il y a un bouton en haut à gauche qui, s'il n'est pas enfoncé, mesure le déséquilibre, 

- s'il n'est pas enfoncé, mesure le déséquilibre entre un point arbitraire du marché et le prix actuel. 
- Si vous appuyez sur le bouton, vous pouvez mesurer l'équilibre entre les deux points du marché de votre choix.


Avis 3
lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2025.02.10 11:42 
 

Fantastic

Giulio Franceschini
677
Giulio Franceschini 2025.02.04 09:55 
 

Thanks Ivan, this is exactly the indicator I was looking for, I have already closed a trade in profit, I use it as a confirmation of my strategy, it gives me further and great security.

trick 86
588
trick 86 2024.09.13 21:21 
 

might be one of the slickest indis on the market.. ivan is the man..

