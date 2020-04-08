Your good friend
- Indicateurs
- Sergei Semenov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible.
Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
✅ Indicator Features 🔹 Automatic plotting of support and resistance levels
🔹 Highlighting strong levels with red lines (key zones for entry/exit)
🔹 Visual reversal signals:
🔴 Red arrow — sell signal
🟢 Green arrow — buy signal
🔹 Minimalism and clarity — no chart clutter
🔹 Universality — works on any timeframe and instrument (Forex, stocks, indices, crypto)
🔹 Easy integration into any strategy — use as a primary tool or a filter
🧭 How to Use (Author’s Strategy)
Divide your trade volume into 3 parts — for risk management.
Enter trades according to arrows:
— Red arrow → open Sell
— Green arrow → open Buy
Exit on opposite signals, or partially take profit at strong levels.
Focus on red levels — these are zones of highest probability for reversals or bounces.
💡 Tip: Combine this indicator with sound money management — this is the key to consistent profitability.
⚙️ Advantages
✔️ Reduces emotional stress — trade by signals, not by mood
✔️ Saves time — no need to manually draw levels or search for entry points
✔️ Built on classic principles — proven effective over decades
✔️ Flexible and adaptive — easily integrates into your existing strategies
✔️ Clean, intuitive interface — nothing superfluous, only what matters
🔜 What’s in Development?
The next update will include a filtering module (in a separate window) that allows you to ignore red levels when market context doesn’t warrant a reaction.
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Are any settings required?
A: The indicator works “out of the box.” All parameters are pre-optimized. You can optionally customize colors and element visibility.
Q: Is it suitable for scalping / day trading?
A: Yes! Works on any timeframe — from M1 to D1 and beyond.