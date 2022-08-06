Draw by Hand Tool

This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand.

Drawings can be made to stick to the CHART (moves with chart scroll), or to stick to the WINDOW (does not move with chart scroll).



Features:

all drawings are individually styled, color, width



show/hide each drawing type



delete last drawing

drawings, on chart and on window, remain through TF changes and terminal re-starts, until the indicator is removed

