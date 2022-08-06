Draw by Hand Tool
- Indicateurs
- John Louis Fernando Diamante
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand.
Drawings can be made to stick to the CHART (moves with chart scroll), or to stick to the WINDOW (does not move with chart scroll).
Features:
- all drawings are individually styled, color, width
- show/hide each drawing type
- delete last drawing
- drawings, on chart and on window, remain through TF changes and terminal re-starts, until the indicator is removed
Panel:
- stylable colors
- scalable in size and font
- movable
- can be minimized
