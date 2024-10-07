Golden Ai EA MT4

3.67

Expert Golden Ai
Combined with artificial intelligence
Control the AI with a variety of simple settings
Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit)
Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames
An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world)
With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capitals
With permanent and lifetime support and dozens of other features...



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the XAUUSD (Gold)  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 time frames
  • Has TP and SL
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Built with the best market strategy (trading in the direction of the trend) and combined with artificial intelligence
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies
  • Using advanced computer systems, we have trained the data.
  • With each trade, the expert is trained again and performs better. In each update of Expert, we will add the latest trained version of AI to Expert.
  • Completely free update
  • Regular updates (every 45-75 days)




Strategy:

We have given millions of trends in the forex market with 1000 of different features to artificial intelligence and we have trained artificial intelligence for years so that it can recognize the trend well and make the best trade.



Minimum tested capital
200$
Minimum tested leverage
50
best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
XAUUSD (Gold)
best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4



Useful links:

  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products (Settings guide): Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8
  • Set File: Link 9


Be sure to contact us if:

  • there is any problem during backtesting
  • you need more settings
  • you have any questions or concerns
  • you have any questions about our products
  • you have questions about the bonus
  • You have purchased Expert and want to receive a bonus
  • you have any criticism or suggestion
  • the expert panel is not displayed well for you.
  • you need information about our team's projects.



Hints:

  • If you need a set of files, you can use the "Settings Guide" link.
  • It is better to run the expert in the currency pair and time frames that we have written.
  • The expert panel that is displayed on the chart is only for displaying information and has no role in trading. So if it doesn't work for any reason, it has nothing to do with expert trades.


Avis 9
OMAR KHATAB
346
OMAR KHATAB 2024.11.25 09:47 
 

One of the best to work with. Great customer service, always willing to help, and answer questions quickly. Thanks a lot. Keep up the good work

Phopsawang
44
Phopsawang 2024.11.28 12:47 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

OMAR KHATAB
346
OMAR KHATAB 2024.11.25 09:47 
 

One of the best to work with. Great customer service, always willing to help, and answer questions quickly. Thanks a lot. Keep up the good work

oillive
292
oillive 2024.10.31 05:27 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Роман Мирошниченко
142
Роман Мирошниченко 2024.10.27 00:26 
 

I bought it on the first day of publication and immediately sent it to my real account. o be honest, the developers screwed everyone with backtests, but the advisor is not negative and is currently 24+ and 17-. If you take into account the 1:1 ratio, it’s still quite tolerable, but still not what everyone was counting on. I'll wait a couple more months and write). If the results are at least 30% the same as in the backtest, then the price for this advisor is a million)

carlobb
112
carlobb 2024.10.24 16:36 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Michael John Malkinson
650
Michael John Malkinson 2024.10.22 10:01 
 

So far my review is neutral. it started well with like 5/6 good wins, however its lost 3 of last 4 trades so is only really breakeven now after almost 2 weeks as the losses are bigger than wins. I will leave longer to see if it comes good

doda81299
25
doda81299 2024.10.20 11:26 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mansour Babasafary
17181
Réponse du développeur Mansour Babasafary 2024.10.20 14:22
Hello dear friend, I have sent you the guide file for installation and activation of Expert.
Mei Lau
51
Mei Lau 2024.10.14 11:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Andreo Olleros
79
Andreo Olleros 2024.10.12 22:39 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

