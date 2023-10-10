Over Trend MT4

Trend based indicator
Identify trends with this indicator
A simple-to-use trend indicator
No complicated settings


Attributes:

  • Can be used in all symbols
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Relatively high signals
  • No complicated settings
  • Specific to the trend
  • Lifetime support


Settings:

  • Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader
  • Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an Notification in your mobile



