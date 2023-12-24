Dragon Multi EA MT4
- Experts
- Mansour Babasafary
- Version: 1.80
- Mise à jour: 29 décembre 2024
3 experts in 1 expert
Strategy based on price action
Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs
Can be used in the best time frame of the market
at a very reasonable price
This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price.
All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term
Attributes:
- Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD, GBPUSD currency pairs
- Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 time frames
- Has profit limit and loss limit
- Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
- According to FIFO rules
- Can be used with low capital
- Based on price action strategy
- Based on the latest strategies
- 3 experts in 1 expert
- Various capital management strategies
- Can be used in prop companies
|Minimum tested capital
|100$
|Minimum tested leverage
|50
|best brokers for this expert
|Big and well-known brokers
|best currency pairs for this expert
|EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , GBPUSD
|best time frames for this expert
|M30 , H1 , H4
- Select Strategy: Choose your own strategy to use the default settings.
- magic Number: If you want to use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.
- comment: If you want to distinguish the trades of this expert from other experts, this setting is useful for you.
- Risk: This setting is useful for all traders. The best amount of risk is 2%. In the beginning, don't take too many risks
- Set the Lot value manually: If you want to set the lot value manually (not automatically in the settings above), this setting is useful for you. Specify the lot amount so that the expert trades the same amount in each trade.
- days of the week: If you want the expert not to trade on some days, this setting is useful for you.
- Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?
Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.
- Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.
- Can this expert be used in other symbols?
You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed
- What is the average number of trades?
The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.
- Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.
- Why only one time frame?
Each time frame has its own behavior. The strategy of each time frame is also different. Higher time frames have less signals. Low time frames are also less accurate. So one of the best time frames is 30 minutes.
- How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
The amount of profit limit and loss limit is different in each trade. Expert decides how many points the TP and SL are.
- If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
- Our products: Link 2
- Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
- Guide to setting up our products and file sets: Link4
- Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
- Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
- An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
- Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8
目前测试还可以，期待后面的结果