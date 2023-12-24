Dragon Multi EA MT4

4.44

3 experts in 1 expert
Strategy based on price action
Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs
Can be used in the best time frame of the market
at a very reasonable price

This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price.
All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD, GBPUSD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 time frames
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Based on price action strategy
  • Based on the latest strategies
  • 3 experts in 1 expert
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies


Minimum tested capital
 100$
Minimum tested leverage
 50
best brokers for this expert
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , GBPUSD
best time frames for this expert
 M30 , H1 , H4


Settings:

  • Select Strategy: Choose your own strategy to use the default settings.
  • magic Number: If you want to use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.
  • comment: If you want to distinguish the trades of this expert from other experts, this setting is useful for you.
  • Risk: This setting is useful for all traders. The best amount of risk is 2%. In the beginning, don't take too many risks
  • Set the Lot value manually: If you want to set the lot value manually (not automatically in the settings above), this setting is useful for you. Specify the lot amount so that the expert trades the same amount in each trade.
  • days of the week: If you want the expert not to trade on some days, this setting is useful for you.


Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?
    Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.
  • Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
    This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.
  • Can this expert be used in other symbols?
    You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed
  • What is the average number of trades?
    The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
    For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
    Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.
  • Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
    There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.
  • Why only one time frame?
    Each time frame has its own behavior. The strategy of each time frame is also different. Higher time frames have less signals. Low time frames are also less accurate. So one of the best time frames is 30 minutes.
  • How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
    The amount of profit limit and loss limit is different in each trade. Expert decides how many points the TP and SL are.


Useful links:
  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products and file sets: Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8


huqiaoqq
94
huqiaoqq 2024.04.21 02:08 
 

目前测试还可以，期待后面的结果

landroverliuy
59
landroverliuy 2024.04.15 05:04 
 

我刚刚购买了这个EA,在测试中表现良好，我会持续关注它的性能，后续会更新更多评论。

Denis Zaitsev
111
Denis Zaitsev 2024.03.17 07:16 
 

Mansour Babasafary is polite and professional. The first trade of Dragon Multi EA closed by SL but I'm not worried. This EA seems to me very good. Best regards

Pradeep Wijeratne
36
Pradeep Wijeratne 2024.08.16 18:21 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

jon Vigfusson
40
jon Vigfusson 2024.07.12 09:27 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mei Lau
51
Mei Lau 2024.05.21 07:38 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Juan Carlos Velez Hernandez
516
Juan Carlos Velez Hernandez 2024.04.23 16:24 
 

I installed it on April 22nd, today it already has profits, it looks promising but it is still too early for a definitive conclusion. Neutral rating which I will update according to results. The Strategy Tester shows that it is not every month that you make a profit, but in the long term it is.

huqiaoqq
94
huqiaoqq 2024.04.21 02:08 
 

目前测试还可以，期待后面的结果

landroverliuy
59
landroverliuy 2024.04.15 05:04 
 

我刚刚购买了这个EA,在测试中表现良好，我会持续关注它的性能，后续会更新更多评论。

Denis Zaitsev
111
Denis Zaitsev 2024.03.17 07:16 
 

Mansour Babasafary is polite and professional. The first trade of Dragon Multi EA closed by SL but I'm not worried. This EA seems to me very good. Best regards

Jonathan Bastide
591
Jonathan Bastide 2024.02.03 00:21 
 

Doing some positive results, so far so good !

mkoekyildirim
53
mkoekyildirim 2024.01.27 09:31 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

kamaal bouali
41
kamaal bouali 2024.01.23 09:50 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

George Reynolds
54
George Reynolds 2024.01.21 07:36 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Frank Brodeur
60
Frank Brodeur 2024.01.20 11:24 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

merkur nuhiji
34
merkur nuhiji 2024.01.19 17:15 
 

It has several strategies. It can predict any market situation. It seems like a good expert. I am satisfied so far.

Thomas Ma
78
Thomas Ma 2024.01.19 14:22 
 

The reviews are astonishing. I rented for a month for $30 and so far it's really not great! Big losses for small gains. In addition, the EA seems to have been overoptimized and the BT will not reflect future results. I won't buy it.

Mansour Babasafary
17181
Réponse du développeur Mansour Babasafary 2024.02.04 15:36
Hi dear friend. Please use the settings we have placed on the site.
You can run several experts at the same time. You can also message me for more information and help.
Cesar Calzadilla
36
Cesar Calzadilla 2024.01.12 09:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Belshar Bushati
31
Belshar Bushati 2024.01.11 10:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mattehw Frisch
31
Mattehw Frisch 2024.01.08 09:37 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Michael Willis
31
Michael Willis 2024.01.07 12:29 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mark White
38
Mark White 2024.01.07 10:21 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2024.01.07 09:38 
 

The adviser installed! While everything goes according to plan!

