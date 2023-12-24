Dragon Multi EA MT4

3 experts in 1 expert

Strategy based on price action

Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs

Can be used in the best time frame of the market

at a very reasonable price

This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price.

All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term











Attributes:

Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD, GBPUSD currency pairs

Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 time frames

Has profit limit and loss limit

Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge

According to FIFO rules

Can be used with low capital

Based on price action strategy

Based on the latest strategies

Various capital management strategies

Can be used in prop companies







Minimum tested capital

100$

Minimum tested leverage

50

best brokers for this expert

Big and well-known brokers

best currency pairs for this expert

EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , GBPUSD

best time frames for this expert

M30 , H1 , H4







Settings:

Select Strategy: Choose your own strategy to use the default settings.

magic Number: If you want to use several experts at the same time, this setting is useful for you. Each expert must have a different magic number.

comment: If you want to distinguish the trades of this expert from other experts, this setting is useful for you.

Risk: This setting is useful for all traders. The best amount of risk is 2%. In the beginning, don't take too many risks

Set the Lot value manually: If you want to set the lot value manually (not automatically in the settings above), this setting is useful for you. Specify the lot amount so that the expert trades the same amount in each trade.



days of the week: If you want the expert not to trade on some days, this setting is useful for you.





Frequently Asked Questions:

Does this expert comply with FIFO rules?

Yes, this expert is fully compliant with FIFO rules.

This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades. No special settings are required. If the gold symbol in your broker has a prefix or suffix, don't worry.

You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed

The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.

For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.

Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.

There is no need, you can only run the expert as many times as you want. But if Expert Trade is open, it is better not to close it. So if you use VPS, it is better.

Each time frame has its own behavior. The strategy of each time frame is also different. Higher time frames have less signals. Low time frames are also less accurate. So one of the best time frames is 30 minutes.

The amount of profit limit and loss limit is different in each trade. Expert decides how many points the TP and SL are.







