Trend Hounter MT4

An indicator based on candlestick patterns
To catch short-term and long-term trends
If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term
And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term
Too many signals
Can be used in all symbols
Can be used in all time frames



Attributes:

  • Too many signals
  • Can be used in all symbols
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Simple settings
  • Simple and fast usage
  • With author lifetime support


Settings:

  • Candle back: The number of candles where the signal is displayed
  • Show Alert: Display an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal
  • Show Notification: Receive a notification on the mobile after receiving the signal

 

Plus de l'auteur
Multi RsI BB MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (3)
Indicateurs
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
FREE
Bina EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4.8 (5)
Experts
Candle based EXPERT The signal is based on the number of bullish and bearish candles Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple Do not forget to use in each currency pair (or broker), first find the best settings for that currency pair (through optimization method in Meta Trader 4). Settings: Period: The number of candles used to predict the future. Signal: Specifies the trading time. You can se
FREE
Multi RsIBB MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4 (2)
Indicateurs
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
FREE
Accelerator EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3 (1)
Experts
An expert based on the Accelerator indicator. Without any additional filters Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple With the support of the author Settings: Signal: These settings are related to the "Accelerator" Indicator. When that indicator reaches this value, the expert trades. Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting. Ris
FREE
Over Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Indicateurs
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Candle EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.53 (17)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Dragon Multi EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4.44 (9)
Experts
3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
Future EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (6)
Experts
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Ai Hybrid Robot MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Experts
Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
Ai Multi Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Experts
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Golden Ai EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Experts
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Trend Hounter MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4 (1)
Indicateurs
An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Indicateurs
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.94 (18)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Dragon Multi EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.96 (27)
Experts
3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
Future EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.33 (6)
Experts
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Ai Hybrid Robot MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.33 (3)
Experts
Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
Ai Multi Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.85 (13)
Experts
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Golden Ai EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.67 (24)
Experts
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
