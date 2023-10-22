Bina EA MT4
- Experts
- Mansour Babasafary
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 2 novembre 2023
Candle based EXPERT
The signal is based on the number of bullish and bearish candles
Interesting and useful result
Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames
Can be used in all markets
completely free
Fast and simple
Do not forget to use in each currency pair (or broker), first find the best settings for that currency pair (through optimization method in Meta Trader 4).
Settings:
- Period: The number of candles used to predict the future.
- Signal: Specifies the trading time. You can see the signal value at the top left of the chart
- Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting.
- Lot Volume: Specify the amount of lots per trade.
- Take Profit(Based on points): Specify the amount of your profit limit
- SL, how many times the TP?: Specify how many times your loss limit is the profit limit? Minimum value=1
- Trade Comment: Specify the comment of each trade
- Expert Magic Number: Specify the value of Magic Number Expert
Attributes:
- Can be used in all time frames
- With free author support
- Completely free updates
- High speed
Great EA! I tested it with my own GBPUSD H1 setup, and it works perfectly. The results are very consistent, I’m impressed! Thanks to the developer for such a solid tool.