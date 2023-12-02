Queen Nefertari
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 2 décembre 2023
- Activations: 5
The expert works to open global markets
From this option, the beginning of the work of the London market is controlled
BarHour1
When working on EXNESS platform
The start of the London market is at 07:00
And control the operation of the second time from BarHour2
New York market at 13:30
When the market works digitally, the expert works to determine the trend
With a trade opened and an opposite pending trade pending
The expert is placed on more than one currency pair and also placed on gold
With the settings until it works on the gold chart
If there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the gold price
Zero is added to TrailingStop, TrailingStep, and Step
When you try the expert backtest, keep it to the minute
When working with it on demo or in real time, make the timing five minutes
Explains how the expert works.
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .
StopLoss: Don't work with it make it = 0.
Loss_USD: Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.
Max_Open: Control the maximum number of opening deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD
Time Frame:
M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01