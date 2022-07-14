Ichimoku ZigZag EA

As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator
The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy
If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell
The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom
Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator
The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert code, or it is possible to work in the way of tracking the profit from TrailingStop if = 10 and TrailingStep = 5
Here the profit pursuit works with the first deal only
If the trend is reversed on the deal, it will not open deals with the same type as the first deal
Until the condition of the trend is met from the first indicator and the distance of opening the deal from Step
The expert is placed on more than one currency pair with the same MagicNumber . settings
It opens only one currency pair among them until it closes the deals and works again when the signal to open deals is available
The expert has an alert with the control to turn it on or off from OP_Alert
Also, if MagicNumber = 0 here, the expert does not open the first deal
You can open the first deal manually, and the expert does the follow-up and closes the deal
The best capital to work with is 500 dollars, lot size is 0.01 working on five minutes
Expert mode on GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
