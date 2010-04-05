Gulls EA
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses
Work on the five-minute timer
Work as the settings or control it if you like
Explains how the expert works.
Max Spread = 0.3
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .
StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .
win_USD : The profit of all trades together earn a profit in dollars
Loss_USD: Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.
Max_Open : Control the maximum number of opening deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same time
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
GBPUSD
Time Frame:
M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or more.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01