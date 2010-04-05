Queen Nefertari

The expert works to open global markets

From this option, the beginning of the work of the London market is controlled

BarHour1

When working on EXNESS platform

The start of the London market is at 07:00

And control the operation of the second time from BarHour2

New York market at 13:30

When the market works digitally, the expert works to determine the trend

With a trade opened and an opposite pending trade pending

The expert is placed on more than one currency pair and also placed on gold

With the settings until it works on the gold chart

If there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the gold price

Zero is added to TrailingStop, TrailingStep, and Step

When you try the expert backtest, keep it to the minute

When working with it on demo or in real time, make the timing five minutes

Explains how the expert works.

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .

StopLoss: Don't work with it make it = 0.

Loss_USD: Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.

Max_Open: Control the maximum number of opening deals.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD

Time Frame:

M5

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01