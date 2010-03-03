RSI Hedging EA

he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle

With some digital way to enter the deal

On the five minute frame

Work on currency pairs only

Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss

How the expert works

It is placed on the three currency pairs

GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD

Same settings without changing anything

When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit

Profit is only seven points

Please watch the video

Explains how the expert works.

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .

StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .

Loss_USD : Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.

Max_Open : Control the maximum number of opening deals.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Continuous_trading : =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD

Time Frame:

M5 M30

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01