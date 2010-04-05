Advantages and Functionality

BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization.

Advantages:

Historical Data Analysis: The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading: Places and manages orders without trader involvement, saving time and reducing emotional impact on trading decisions. Customizable Parameters: Allows users to tailor the strategy to their individual preferences. Risk Management: Supports Take Profit, Stop Loss levels, and breakeven settings to protect your capital. Wide Compatibility: Works with any currency pairs, stocks, or other financial instruments in MetaTrader 4.

Functionality:

The advisor analyzes historical price levels in a defined time range and identifies key zones where prices tend to reverse or break through. Based on this analysis, the system places pending orders:

Buy Stop : To buy when the price breaks through a resistance level.

: To buy when the price breaks through a resistance level. Sell Stop: To sell when the price breaks through a support level.

Once a trade is activated, the advisor manages the orders, securing profits using breakeven settings and Take Profit/Stop Loss levels.

Input Parameters:

StartHour: Start time for analysis (in hours). EndHour: End time for analysis (in hours). OffsetPoints: Offset in points for placing pending orders. TakeProfit: Take Profit level in points. StopLoss: Stop Loss level in points. EnableCloseEndDay: Automatic order closure at the end of the day (on/off). BreakevenPoints: Number of points to trigger breakeven. MaxBoxSizePoints: Maximum allowable size of the analyzed zone (in points). OrderLotSize: Lot size for trades.

Why Choose BoxEA v1.10?

Reliability : The advisor has been tested under various market conditions.

: The advisor has been tested under various market conditions. Flexibility : Suitable for any strategy — from aggressive to conservative.

: Suitable for any strategy — from aggressive to conservative. Ease of Setup : Simple input parameters allow even beginners to set up the advisor quickly.

: Simple input parameters allow even beginners to set up the advisor quickly. Support: Reach out via Telegram @duseeu for all your questions.

BoxEA v1.10 is your indispensable assistant for successful and secure trading in financial markets!

Supported Instruments:

Timeframe : M5 (5 minutes).

: M5 (5 minutes). Pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD.



