MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoPositionId 

PositionId

Pozisyonun tanımlayıcısını alır.

long  PositionId() const

Dönüş değeri

Emre konu olan pozisyonun tanımlayıcısı.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.