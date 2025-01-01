문서화섹션
PositionId

포지션의 ID 가져오기.

long  PositionId() const

값 반환

주문이 관여된 포지션의 ID.

참고

주문은 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.