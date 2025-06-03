Divisas / URA
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
44.47 USD 0.07 (0.16%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de URA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 43.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 44.78.
Rango diario
43.68 44.78
Rango anual
19.51 46.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 44.40
- Open
- 44.29
- Bid
- 44.47
- Ask
- 44.77
- Low
- 43.68
- High
- 44.78
- Volumen
- 9.295 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.16%
- Cambio mensual
- 12.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 93.52%
- Cambio anual
- 54.52%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B