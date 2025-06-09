Devises / URA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
49.40 USD 3.70 (8.10%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de URA a changé de 8.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.64 et à un maximum de 49.50.
Suivez la dynamique Global X Uranium ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URA Nouvelles
- Nuclear ETFs Soar YTD Under Trump Regime, Top 2024 Performance
- ETFs to Play the Potential $10 Trillion Nuclear Surge
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NLR, NUKZ, URA and URAN
- Nuclear ETFs Up At Least 40% in the Past Year: More Gains in Store?
- Uranium Demand to Jump 28%: ETFs in Focus
- URA: The ETF Powering AI's Energy Crisis With Nuclear Fire (NYSEARCA:URA)
- The U.S. Must Rebuild Domestic Uranium Enrichment Capacity
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Navigating Choppy Waters: Interest Rate Cuts, Inflation, And War
- NLR ETF: Buy To Unleash The Power Of The Atom (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- URA: Buy With The Intensity Of A Thousand Suns (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Covering ETFs: The Overlooked Gem For Audience Engagement
- URA: Uranium ETF With Tremendous Asset Growth (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Uranium ETF (URA) Hits New 52-Week High
- ETFs to Play on AI's Growing Momentum
- Oklo Stock: Priced For Very Strong Execution - Not Enough Upside (NYSE:OKLO)
- Opinion: Want in on Trump’s newest deregulation play? These energy stocks and ETFs could deliver big gains from uranium’s surge.
- Uranium Breakout
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Capital Raise Brings Next Leg Up For Uranium ETFs; URNM Is My Top Pick (NYSEARCA:URNM)
- URNM: The Demand For Uranium Continues To Grow
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- NUKZ: A Compelling Alternative To URA ETF, But Price Action Looks Stretched (NUKZ)
Range quotidien
45.64 49.50
Range Annuel
19.51 49.50
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.70
- Ouverture
- 45.90
- Bid
- 49.40
- Ask
- 49.70
- Plus Bas
- 45.64
- Plus Haut
- 49.50
- Volume
- 16.177 K
- Changement quotidien
- 8.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 25.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 114.97%
- Changement Annuel
- 71.65%
20 septembre, samedi