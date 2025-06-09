CotationsSections
URA: Global X Uranium ETF

49.40 USD 3.70 (8.10%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de URA a changé de 8.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.64 et à un maximum de 49.50.

Range quotidien
45.64 49.50
Range Annuel
19.51 49.50
Clôture Précédente
45.70
Ouverture
45.90
Bid
49.40
Ask
49.70
Plus Bas
45.64
Plus Haut
49.50
Volume
16.177 K
Changement quotidien
8.10%
Changement Mensuel
25.25%
Changement à 6 Mois
114.97%
Changement Annuel
71.65%
20 septembre, samedi