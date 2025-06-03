Moedas / URA
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
45.70 USD 1.23 (2.77%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do URA para hoje mudou para 2.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.24 e o mais alto foi 46.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Uranium ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
44.24 46.18
Faixa anual
19.51 46.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.47
- Open
- 45.20
- Bid
- 45.70
- Ask
- 46.00
- Low
- 44.24
- High
- 46.18
- Volume
- 10.869 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 98.87%
- Mudança anual
- 58.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh