URA
URA: Global X Uranium ETF

44.40 USD 1.57 (3.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

URA exchange rate has changed by -3.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.95 and at a high of 46.04.

Follow Global X Uranium ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
43.95 46.04
Year Range
19.51 46.04
Previous Close
45.97
Open
46.02
Bid
44.40
Ask
44.70
Low
43.95
High
46.04
Volume
9.063 K
Daily Change
-3.42%
Month Change
12.58%
6 Months Change
93.21%
Year Change
54.27%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev