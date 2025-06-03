Currencies / URA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
44.40 USD 1.57 (3.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
URA exchange rate has changed by -3.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.95 and at a high of 46.04.
Follow Global X Uranium ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URA News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NLR, NUKZ, URA and URAN
- Nuclear ETFs Up At Least 40% in the Past Year: More Gains in Store?
- Uranium Demand to Jump 28%: ETFs in Focus
- URA: The ETF Powering AI's Energy Crisis With Nuclear Fire (NYSEARCA:URA)
- The U.S. Must Rebuild Domestic Uranium Enrichment Capacity
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Navigating Choppy Waters: Interest Rate Cuts, Inflation, And War
- NLR ETF: Buy To Unleash The Power Of The Atom (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- URA: Buy With The Intensity Of A Thousand Suns (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Covering ETFs: The Overlooked Gem For Audience Engagement
- URA: Uranium ETF With Tremendous Asset Growth (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Uranium ETF (URA) Hits New 52-Week High
- ETFs to Play on AI's Growing Momentum
- Oklo Stock: Priced For Very Strong Execution - Not Enough Upside (NYSE:OKLO)
- Opinion: Want in on Trump’s newest deregulation play? These energy stocks and ETFs could deliver big gains from uranium’s surge.
- Uranium Breakout
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Capital Raise Brings Next Leg Up For Uranium ETFs; URNM Is My Top Pick (NYSEARCA:URNM)
- URNM: The Demand For Uranium Continues To Grow
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- NUKZ: A Compelling Alternative To URA ETF, But Price Action Looks Stretched (NUKZ)
- NLR ETF: AI And Clean Energy? Nuclear Is The Key, And Meta Knows It (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- 10 nuclear stocks expected to rise as much as 94% after Meta-Constellation deal
Daily Range
43.95 46.04
Year Range
19.51 46.04
- Previous Close
- 45.97
- Open
- 46.02
- Bid
- 44.40
- Ask
- 44.70
- Low
- 43.95
- High
- 46.04
- Volume
- 9.063 K
- Daily Change
- -3.42%
- Month Change
- 12.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 93.21%
- Year Change
- 54.27%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev