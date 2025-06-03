货币 / URA
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
44.47 USD 0.07 (0.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日URA汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点43.68和高点44.76进行交易。
关注Global X Uranium ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URA新闻
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NLR, NUKZ, URA and URAN
- Nuclear ETFs Up At Least 40% in the Past Year: More Gains in Store?
- Uranium Demand to Jump 28%: ETFs in Focus
- URA: The ETF Powering AI's Energy Crisis With Nuclear Fire (NYSEARCA:URA)
- The U.S. Must Rebuild Domestic Uranium Enrichment Capacity
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Navigating Choppy Waters: Interest Rate Cuts, Inflation, And War
- NLR ETF: Buy To Unleash The Power Of The Atom (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- URA: Buy With The Intensity Of A Thousand Suns (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Covering ETFs: The Overlooked Gem For Audience Engagement
- URA: Uranium ETF With Tremendous Asset Growth (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Uranium ETF (URA) Hits New 52-Week High
- ETFs to Play on AI's Growing Momentum
- Oklo Stock: Priced For Very Strong Execution - Not Enough Upside (NYSE:OKLO)
- Opinion: Want in on Trump’s newest deregulation play? These energy stocks and ETFs could deliver big gains from uranium’s surge.
- Uranium Breakout
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Capital Raise Brings Next Leg Up For Uranium ETFs; URNM Is My Top Pick (NYSEARCA:URNM)
- URNM: The Demand For Uranium Continues To Grow
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- NUKZ: A Compelling Alternative To URA ETF, But Price Action Looks Stretched (NUKZ)
- NLR ETF: AI And Clean Energy? Nuclear Is The Key, And Meta Knows It (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- 10 nuclear stocks expected to rise as much as 94% after Meta-Constellation deal
日范围
43.68 44.76
年范围
19.51 46.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 44.40
- 开盘价
- 44.29
- 卖价
- 44.47
- 买价
- 44.77
- 最低价
- 43.68
- 最高价
- 44.76
- 交易量
- 8.812 K
- 日变化
- 0.16%
- 月变化
- 12.75%
- 6个月变化
- 93.52%
- 年变化
- 54.52%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B