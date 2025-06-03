クォートセクション
通貨 / URA
URA: Global X Uranium ETF

45.70 USD 1.23 (2.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

URAの今日の為替レートは、2.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.24の安値と46.18の高値で取引されました。

Global X Uranium ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
44.24 46.18
1年のレンジ
19.51 46.18
以前の終値
44.47
始値
45.20
買値
45.70
買値
46.00
安値
44.24
高値
46.18
出来高
10.869 K
1日の変化
2.77%
1ヶ月の変化
15.87%
6ヶ月の変化
98.87%
1年の変化
58.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K