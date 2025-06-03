通貨 / URA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
45.70 USD 1.23 (2.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
URAの今日の為替レートは、2.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.24の安値と46.18の高値で取引されました。
Global X Uranium ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URA News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NLR, NUKZ, URA and URAN
- Nuclear ETFs Up At Least 40% in the Past Year: More Gains in Store?
- Uranium Demand to Jump 28%: ETFs in Focus
- URA: The ETF Powering AI's Energy Crisis With Nuclear Fire (NYSEARCA:URA)
- The U.S. Must Rebuild Domestic Uranium Enrichment Capacity
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Navigating Choppy Waters: Interest Rate Cuts, Inflation, And War
- NLR ETF: Buy To Unleash The Power Of The Atom (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- URA: Buy With The Intensity Of A Thousand Suns (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Covering ETFs: The Overlooked Gem For Audience Engagement
- URA: Uranium ETF With Tremendous Asset Growth (NYSEARCA:URA)
- Uranium ETF (URA) Hits New 52-Week High
- ETFs to Play on AI's Growing Momentum
- Oklo Stock: Priced For Very Strong Execution - Not Enough Upside (NYSE:OKLO)
- Opinion: Want in on Trump’s newest deregulation play? These energy stocks and ETFs could deliver big gains from uranium’s surge.
- Uranium Breakout
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event
- Capital Raise Brings Next Leg Up For Uranium ETFs; URNM Is My Top Pick (NYSEARCA:URNM)
- URNM: The Demand For Uranium Continues To Grow
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- NUKZ: A Compelling Alternative To URA ETF, But Price Action Looks Stretched (NUKZ)
- NLR ETF: AI And Clean Energy? Nuclear Is The Key, And Meta Knows It (NYSEARCA:NLR)
- 10 nuclear stocks expected to rise as much as 94% after Meta-Constellation deal
1日のレンジ
44.24 46.18
1年のレンジ
19.51 46.18
- 以前の終値
- 44.47
- 始値
- 45.20
- 買値
- 45.70
- 買値
- 46.00
- 安値
- 44.24
- 高値
- 46.18
- 出来高
- 10.869 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 98.87%
- 1年の変化
- 58.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K