Valute / URA
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
49.40 USD 3.70 (8.10%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio URA ha avuto una variazione del 8.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.64 e ad un massimo di 49.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Uranium ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.64 49.50
Intervallo Annuale
19.51 49.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.70
- Apertura
- 45.90
- Bid
- 49.40
- Ask
- 49.70
- Minimo
- 45.64
- Massimo
- 49.50
- Volume
- 16.177 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 25.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 114.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 71.65%
21 settembre, domenica