시세섹션
통화 / URA
주식로 돌아가기

URA: Global X Uranium ETF

49.40 USD 3.70 (8.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

URA 환율이 오늘 8.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.64이고 고가는 49.50이었습니다.

Global X Uranium ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

URA News

일일 변동 비율
45.64 49.50
년간 변동
19.51 49.50
이전 종가
45.70
시가
45.90
Bid
49.40
Ask
49.70
저가
45.64
고가
49.50
볼륨
16.177 K
일일 변동
8.10%
월 변동
25.25%
6개월 변동
114.97%
년간 변동율
71.65%
20 9월, 토요일