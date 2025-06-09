통화 / URA
URA: Global X Uranium ETF
49.40 USD 3.70 (8.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
URA 환율이 오늘 8.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.64이고 고가는 49.50이었습니다.
Global X Uranium ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
URA News
일일 변동 비율
45.64 49.50
년간 변동
19.51 49.50
- 이전 종가
- 45.70
- 시가
- 45.90
- Bid
- 49.40
- Ask
- 49.70
- 저가
- 45.64
- 고가
- 49.50
- 볼륨
- 16.177 K
- 일일 변동
- 8.10%
- 월 변동
- 25.25%
- 6개월 변동
- 114.97%
- 년간 변동율
- 71.65%
20 9월, 토요일