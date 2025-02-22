Divisas / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
204.47 USD 5.42 (2.58%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SXI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 204.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 211.74.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Standex International Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
204.47 211.74
Rango anual
128.85 212.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 209.89
- Open
- 211.13
- Bid
- 204.47
- Ask
- 204.77
- Low
- 204.47
- High
- 211.74
- Volumen
- 111
- Cambio diario
- -2.58%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.47%
- Cambio anual
- 12.87%
