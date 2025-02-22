CotizacionesSecciones
SXI: Standex International Corporation

204.47 USD 5.42 (2.58%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SXI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 204.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 211.74.

Rango diario
204.47 211.74
Rango anual
128.85 212.66
Cierres anteriores
209.89
Open
211.13
Bid
204.47
Ask
204.77
Low
204.47
High
211.74
Volumen
111
Cambio diario
-2.58%
Cambio mensual
1.22%
Cambio a 6 meses
28.47%
Cambio anual
12.87%
