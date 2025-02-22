통화 / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
206.02 USD 8.65 (4.03%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SXI 환율이 오늘 -4.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 205.56이고 고가는 213.08이었습니다.
Standex International Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
205.56 213.08
년간 변동
128.85 215.77
- 이전 종가
- 214.67
- 시가
- 212.94
- Bid
- 206.02
- Ask
- 206.32
- 저가
- 205.56
- 고가
- 213.08
- 볼륨
- 101
- 일일 변동
- -4.03%
- 월 변동
- 1.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 29.44%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.73%
20 9월, 토요일