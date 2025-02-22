货币 / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
207.48 USD 2.41 (1.15%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SXI汇率已更改-1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点206.69和高点211.16进行交易。
关注Standex International Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SXI新闻
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Standex director Hansen sells $606k in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Standex International: Stock Rallies, But Risks Remain (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International stock price target raised to $219 by DA Davidson
- Roth/MKM raises Standex International stock price target to $205 on strong results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Standex International Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex Q4 2025 presentation: Acquisition-driven growth powers record margins
- Standex International (SXI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Standex earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Baird downgrades Albany International stock rating to Neutral on margin concerns
- Standex increases quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share
- Albany International appoints new VP and Principal Accounting Officer
- STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN BARRINGTON RESEARCH VIRTUAL SPRING CONFERENCE
- Standex director Charles Cannon Jr. sells $429,827 in stock
- Standex International Stock: Appeal Is Increasing (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International Stock: Topline Improvements, But Not Optimistic (NYSE:SXI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
日范围
206.69 211.16
年范围
128.85 212.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 209.89
- 开盘价
- 211.13
- 卖价
- 207.48
- 买价
- 207.78
- 最低价
- 206.69
- 最高价
- 211.16
- 交易量
- 48
- 日变化
- -1.15%
- 月变化
- 2.71%
- 6个月变化
- 30.36%
- 年变化
- 14.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值