Valute / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
206.02 USD 8.65 (4.03%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SXI ha avuto una variazione del -4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 205.56 e ad un massimo di 213.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Standex International Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SXI News
- Il titolo Standex International raggiunge massimo storico a 212,74 USD
- Standex International stock hits all-time high at 212.74 USD
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Standex director Hansen sells $606k in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Standex International: Stock Rallies, But Risks Remain (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International stock price target raised to $219 by DA Davidson
- Roth/MKM raises Standex International stock price target to $205 on strong results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Standex International Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex Q4 2025 presentation: Acquisition-driven growth powers record margins
- Standex International (SXI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Standex earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Baird downgrades Albany International stock rating to Neutral on margin concerns
- Standex increases quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share
- Albany International appoints new VP and Principal Accounting Officer
- STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN BARRINGTON RESEARCH VIRTUAL SPRING CONFERENCE
- Standex director Charles Cannon Jr. sells $429,827 in stock
- Standex International Stock: Appeal Is Increasing (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International Stock: Topline Improvements, But Not Optimistic (NYSE:SXI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Intervallo Giornaliero
205.56 213.08
Intervallo Annuale
128.85 215.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 214.67
- Apertura
- 212.94
- Bid
- 206.02
- Ask
- 206.32
- Minimo
- 205.56
- Massimo
- 213.08
- Volume
- 101
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.73%
20 settembre, sabato