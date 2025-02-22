QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SXI
Tornare a Azioni

SXI: Standex International Corporation

206.02 USD 8.65 (4.03%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SXI ha avuto una variazione del -4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 205.56 e ad un massimo di 213.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Standex International Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SXI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
205.56 213.08
Intervallo Annuale
128.85 215.77
Chiusura Precedente
214.67
Apertura
212.94
Bid
206.02
Ask
206.32
Minimo
205.56
Massimo
213.08
Volume
101
Variazione giornaliera
-4.03%
Variazione Mensile
1.99%
Variazione Semestrale
29.44%
Variazione Annuale
13.73%
20 settembre, sabato