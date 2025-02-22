Devises / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
206.02 USD 8.65 (4.03%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SXI a changé de -4.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 205.56 et à un maximum de 213.08.
Suivez la dynamique Standex International Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SXI Nouvelles
- L’action de Standex International atteint un niveau record à 212,74€
- Standex International stock hits all-time high at 212.74 USD
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Standex director Hansen sells $606k in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Standex International: Stock Rallies, But Risks Remain (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International stock price target raised to $219 by DA Davidson
- Roth/MKM raises Standex International stock price target to $205 on strong results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Standex International Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex Q4 2025 presentation: Acquisition-driven growth powers record margins
- Standex International (SXI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Standex earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Baird downgrades Albany International stock rating to Neutral on margin concerns
- Standex increases quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share
- Albany International appoints new VP and Principal Accounting Officer
- STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN BARRINGTON RESEARCH VIRTUAL SPRING CONFERENCE
- Standex director Charles Cannon Jr. sells $429,827 in stock
- Standex International Stock: Appeal Is Increasing (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International Stock: Topline Improvements, But Not Optimistic (NYSE:SXI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Range quotidien
205.56 213.08
Range Annuel
128.85 215.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 214.67
- Ouverture
- 212.94
- Bid
- 206.02
- Ask
- 206.32
- Plus Bas
- 205.56
- Plus Haut
- 213.08
- Volume
- 101
- Changement quotidien
- -4.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.99%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 29.44%
- Changement Annuel
- 13.73%
