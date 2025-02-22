QuotesSections
Currencies / SXI
Back to US Stock Market

SXI: Standex International Corporation

208.66 USD 0.04 (0.02%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SXI exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 206.97 and at a high of 209.74.

Follow Standex International Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SXI News

Daily Range
206.97 209.74
Year Range
128.85 212.66
Previous Close
208.62
Open
206.97
Bid
208.66
Ask
208.96
Low
206.97
High
209.74
Volume
125
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
3.30%
6 Months Change
31.10%
Year Change
15.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%