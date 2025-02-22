Currencies / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
208.66 USD 0.04 (0.02%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SXI exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 206.97 and at a high of 209.74.
Follow Standex International Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SXI News
Daily Range
206.97 209.74
Year Range
128.85 212.66
- Previous Close
- 208.62
- Open
- 206.97
- Bid
- 208.66
- Ask
- 208.96
- Low
- 206.97
- High
- 209.74
- Volume
- 125
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 3.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.10%
- Year Change
- 15.19%
