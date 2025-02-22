Moedas / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
208.02 USD 3.55 (1.74%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SXI para hoje mudou para 1.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 205.32 e o mais alto foi 209.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Standex International Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
205.32 209.58
Faixa anual
128.85 212.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 204.47
- Open
- 206.16
- Bid
- 208.02
- Ask
- 208.32
- Low
- 205.32
- High
- 209.58
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 1.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.70%
- Mudança anual
- 14.83%
