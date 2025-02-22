KurseKategorien
Währungen / SXI
Zurück zum Aktien

SXI: Standex International Corporation

214.67 USD 10.20 (4.99%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SXI hat sich für heute um 4.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 205.32 bis zu einem Hoch von 215.77 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Standex International Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SXI News

Tagesspanne
205.32 215.77
Jahresspanne
128.85 215.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
204.47
Eröffnung
206.16
Bid
214.67
Ask
214.97
Tief
205.32
Hoch
215.77
Volumen
178
Tagesänderung
4.99%
Monatsänderung
6.27%
6-Monatsänderung
34.88%
Jahresänderung
18.50%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K