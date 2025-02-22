Währungen / SXI
SXI: Standex International Corporation
214.67 USD 10.20 (4.99%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SXI hat sich für heute um 4.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 205.32 bis zu einem Hoch von 215.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Standex International Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SXI News
- Standex International-Aktie erreicht Allzeithoch bei 212,74 USD/n
- Standex International stock hits all-time high at 212.74 USD
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Standex director Hansen sells $606k in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Standex International: Stock Rallies, But Risks Remain (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International stock price target raised to $219 by DA Davidson
- Roth/MKM raises Standex International stock price target to $205 on strong results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Standex International Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex Q4 2025 presentation: Acquisition-driven growth powers record margins
- Standex International (SXI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Standex earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Baird downgrades Albany International stock rating to Neutral on margin concerns
- Standex increases quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share
- Albany International appoints new VP and Principal Accounting Officer
- STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN BARRINGTON RESEARCH VIRTUAL SPRING CONFERENCE
- Standex director Charles Cannon Jr. sells $429,827 in stock
- Standex International Stock: Appeal Is Increasing (NYSE:SXI)
- Standex International Stock: Topline Improvements, But Not Optimistic (NYSE:SXI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Tagesspanne
205.32 215.77
Jahresspanne
128.85 215.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 204.47
- Eröffnung
- 206.16
- Bid
- 214.67
- Ask
- 214.97
- Tief
- 205.32
- Hoch
- 215.77
- Volumen
- 178
- Tagesänderung
- 4.99%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 34.88%
- Jahresänderung
- 18.50%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K