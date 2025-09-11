Divisas / SCHW
SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)
92.09 USD 1.09 (1.20%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SCHW de hoy ha cambiado un 1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 90.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 92.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Charles Schwab Corporation (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHW News
- Schwab añadirá 16 nuevas sucursales y contratará a 400 empleados en plena expansión
- Here’s where you can find higher yields on your cash now, as Fed cuts loom and CD rates are already falling
- Schwab's Client Assets Up 15.3% Y/Y in August 2025: What's Driving It?
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- Las acciones de Charles Schwab se mantienen estables mientras Truist reitera calificación de Compra
- HOOD Platform Assets Cross $300B Mark: A Catalyst for Top-Line Growth?
- Charles Schwab reporta 44.400 millones de dólares en nuevos activos netos básicos en agosto
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- What it was like at Robinhood’s Hood Summit: DJs, go-karts and invite-only parties for active traders
- Schwab Sweeps Investing Ranks in IBD's Trust Survey
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- IBD's 30 Most Trusted Financial Companies — See The List
- Should You Buy IBKR Stock Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- These 18 stocks will likely lead the market between now and December
- Stablecoins Now Hold $210 Billion. Here's How That Compares to Your Bank and Brokerage.
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- Opinion: The Stock Market Is on Shakier Ground Than Wall Street Seems to Think
- ‘I’m scared for her’: My wife, 48, is financially illiterate. I’m 67. What happens when I die?
Rango diario
90.55 92.18
Rango anual
62.41 99.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 91.00
- Open
- 91.25
- Bid
- 92.09
- Ask
- 92.39
- Low
- 90.55
- High
- 92.18
- Volumen
- 28.334 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.63%
- Cambio anual
- 42.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B