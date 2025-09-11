CotizacionesSecciones
SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)

92.09 USD 1.09 (1.20%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SCHW de hoy ha cambiado un 1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 90.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 92.18.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Charles Schwab Corporation (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
90.55 92.18
Rango anual
62.41 99.59
Cierres anteriores
91.00
Open
91.25
Bid
92.09
Ask
92.39
Low
90.55
High
92.18
Volumen
28.334 K
Cambio diario
1.20%
Cambio mensual
-3.47%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.63%
Cambio anual
42.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B