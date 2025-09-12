Valute / SCHW
SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)
94.31 USD 1.04 (1.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCHW ha avuto una variazione del 1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.81 e ad un massimo di 94.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Charles Schwab Corporation (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
92.81 94.55
Intervallo Annuale
62.41 99.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 93.27
- Apertura
- 93.34
- Bid
- 94.31
- Ask
- 94.61
- Minimo
- 92.81
- Massimo
- 94.55
- Volume
- 13.622 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 45.95%
20 settembre, sabato