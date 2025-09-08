货币 / SCHW
SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)
91.54 USD 0.54 (0.59%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SCHW汇率已更改0.59%。当日，交易品种以低点91.05和高点91.79进行交易。
关注Charles Schwab Corporation (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHW新闻
- 嘉信理财将新增16家分支机构，扩张期间招聘400名员工
- Schwab to add 16 new branches, hire 400 staff amid expansion
- Here’s where you can find higher yields on your cash now, as Fed cuts loom and CD rates are already falling
- Schwab's Client Assets Up 15.3% Y/Y in August 2025: What's Driving It?
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- 嘉信理财股价保持稳定，Truist重申买入评级
- Charles Schwab stock holds steady as Truist reiterates Buy rating
- HOOD Platform Assets Cross $300B Mark: A Catalyst for Top-Line Growth?
- 嘉信理财8月份核心净新增资产达444亿美元
- Charles Schwab reports $44.4 billion in core net new assets for August
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- What it was like at Robinhood’s Hood Summit: DJs, go-karts and invite-only parties for active traders
- Schwab Sweeps Investing Ranks in IBD's Trust Survey
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- IBD's 30 Most Trusted Financial Companies — See The List
- Should You Buy IBKR Stock Despite Its Premium Valuation?
- These 18 stocks will likely lead the market between now and December
- Stablecoins Now Hold $210 Billion. Here's How That Compares to Your Bank and Brokerage.
- Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca & Shopify
- Opinion: The Stock Market Is on Shakier Ground Than Wall Street Seems to Think
- ‘I’m scared for her’: My wife, 48, is financially illiterate. I’m 67. What happens when I die?
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Regulators Consider 24/7 Trading. Here's What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Jump In September - Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA)
日范围
91.05 91.79
年范围
62.41 99.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 91.00
- 开盘价
- 91.25
- 卖价
- 91.54
- 买价
- 91.84
- 最低价
- 91.05
- 最高价
- 91.79
- 交易量
- 2.552 K
- 日变化
- 0.59%
- 月变化
- -4.05%
- 6个月变化
- 17.92%
- 年变化
- 41.66%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值