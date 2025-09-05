QuotesSections
Currencies / SCHW
SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)

91.19 USD 0.90 (0.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHW exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.50 and at a high of 92.39.

Follow Charles Schwab Corporation (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
90.50 92.39
Year Range
62.41 99.59
Previous Close
92.09
Open
92.32
Bid
91.19
Ask
91.49
Low
90.50
High
92.39
Volume
13.875 K
Daily Change
-0.98%
Month Change
-4.41%
6 Months Change
17.47%
Year Change
41.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%