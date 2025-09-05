Currencies / SCHW
SCHW: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)
91.19 USD 0.90 (0.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCHW exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.50 and at a high of 92.39.
Follow Charles Schwab Corporation (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCHW News
Daily Range
90.50 92.39
Year Range
62.41 99.59
- Previous Close
- 92.09
- Open
- 92.32
- Bid
- 91.19
- Ask
- 91.49
- Low
- 90.50
- High
- 92.39
- Volume
- 13.875 K
- Daily Change
- -0.98%
- Month Change
- -4.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.47%
- Year Change
- 41.12%
